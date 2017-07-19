Trampolinists jump to national success

Have your say

A Leyland gymnastics and trampoline club is jumping for joy after it secured three gold medals at the National Championships.

Will Fothergill, Lucy Moores and Megan Davies were the toast of Jump UK after they finished first in their respective trampoline disciplines at the meeting in Telford.

The Wheelton Lane establishment also secured two bronze medals courtesy of Amy Pickering and Henry Barnes.

To round off a fantastic weekend for the club, Imogen Posthill (5th) and Evie Murray (6th) earned top-six finishes.

The National Championships are the final event of the year of the British Gymnastics Trampoline development competition series.

All seven gymnasts earned their place at the International Centre, in Telford, by qualifying through previous rounds held in the North West of England and at a major meeting hosted at the Birmingham Arena.

Fothergill claimed gold in the nine to 12-year-old category, while Moore and Davies were successful in the 11 to 14-year-olds and 13-year-old-plus sections respectively.

“This is probably the most successful year for the club since forming in the mid 1980s,” said Jump UK head coach Chris Todd, who was named Lancashire sports coach of the year in 2014.

“Both Megan and Lucy have been national champions on previous occasions.

“The success in Telford follows the club’s five gold medals at the previous round in Birmingham.”

Jump UK – which was named Lancashire community club of the year in 2014 – boasts a British Gymnastics-standard facility at its own permanent centre in Leyland.

It provides for gymnastics programmes as well as trampolining.

However, the competitive side of the club concentrates on trampolining.

Courses for beginners are available for all ages as well as trial sessions with development routes for talented gymnasts to represent the club at competitions.

Details of the club can be found on its website, which can be accessed via www.jumpuk.org.uk.

For further information, please telelphone 01772 457772 or email jumpuk@btinternet.com