Warriors in Shield final and first for Panthers

Leyland Warriors’ ARLFC Under-14s side earned a place in the NWC Shield final after a thrilling 22-0 home victory over South Trafford Raiders.

The match could scarcely have been tighter and only came to life in the final quarter-of-an-hour with Warriors running in four tries.

Murphy was first to go over, before Farrell then added a couple after great lines from man of the match Crompton, drawing the defence in and then releasing him in space to race over and finish under the sticks.

A strong Beattie run released Hague to finish the scoring, with Croasdale successfully converting three of the four tries.

Elsewhere, Warriors’ Under-9s side won 44-20 at Newton Storm.

Leyland’s Edward Hailwood scored three tries, with Harry Ridding, Tom Cooper and Pius Whatton all bagging two each, with solitary efforts for both Adam Cowling and William McGowan.

The Under-7 sside lost by a couple of tries at Wigan St Judes.

Meanwhile, Chorley Panthers reached a new landmark as they fielded a second open-age team for the first time in their history.

The club’s ongoing development has seen them able to feild a second team at senior level, and they kicked off with a bang as they stormed to a 70-18 win over Pendle. New players and a few of the club’s older ambassadors took to the field and gave a very good show of themselves, with Scott Jordan picking up the man of the match award.

The first team were next up with the later kick-off against Oldham St Annes in the cup.

They were unable to replicate the success of the second team, and with efforts concentrated in the middle, they lost 26-10, with Tony Fitzpatrick and Michael Jessiman crossing the whitewash for the Panthers.

Chorley’s Under-14s side lost 48-14 to Westhoughton at Panther Park.