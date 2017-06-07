Warriors overcome losing players early

Leyland Warriors Under-14s beat Folly Lane 22-14 at Moss Side in a very physical match.

Warriors lost Glover in the first minute after a clash of heads. Then Day, who was just settling in to his first game at hooker, rolled his ankle and was also unable to continue.

Folly Lane opened the scoring, but Leyland hit back straight away, as Farrell was released to go over in the corner.

Despite good defensive work, Folly added to their score with an unconverted try.

As the half drew to a close, a strong run from Crompton saw him force his way over for his first try in Leyland colours.

The conversion was missed and the half-time whistle went with the sides locked at 8 - 8.

In the second half, Folly Lane took the lead, prompting Leyland lads to go up a gear, and Farrell went over again to put them within two points. As Folly Lane started to lose their composure, Leyland were awarded a number of penalties, and the resulting plays ended with Hindle squeezing over in the corner.

Croasdale put in some big hits, backed up by scrambling defence to keep Folly out and force the turnover, and from the resulting set, the ball was again forced out wide, and Farrell ran from inside his own half to finish under the sticks, with Randall adding the extras.

Elsewhere, Leyland Warriors Under-9s comfortably beat Leigh East Dragons 48-20 at Moss Side. Try scorers were Pius Whatton (5), Edward Hailwood (4) , Richard Baldwin, Tom Cooper and Jackson Wright.

Top tackler was Luke Thompson and man of the match went to Harry Ridding.

And Warriors Under-11s beat Newton Storm 34-32 at home, with hat-tricks from Charlie McDonald and opposition man of the match Harry Storey.

Man of the match was Robert Holden.