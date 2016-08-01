Lancashire release Reece

Former Leyland star Luis Reece has been released by Lancashire.

The 25-year-old ace has been told that his contract will not be renewed by the Red Rose county.

Reece was signed by Lancashire after a number of impressive performances for Leyland in the Northern League Division One.

He looked set for a big future when he broke into the Lancashire team in 2013 and scored 722 runs at an average of 55 in 10 matches, including seven half-centuries as the team won promotion back to Division One.

However, the following season was not quite as successful for Reece and his progress was further hindered last season when he broke his hand after punching a dressing room wall following a dismissal at Old Trafford.

He has been a peripheral figure this season and has played just four T20 games.