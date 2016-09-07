Leyland capitalise on a solid opening

Leyland Warriors’ North West Men’s League Division Two side beat Leigh East 38-12 to claim some vital points.

Warriors got off to a good start, and were awarded a penalty, which set up good field position, before Scott Low’s precision crossfield kick was collected by Nathan Blamire.

He stepped back inside the cover defence for a superb score, with Low converting.

More good approach play from Warriors saw a long shift play defy the conditions and Andy Robinson offloaded superbly to Adam Bee, who finished in the corner, Low again adding the conversion.

Leyland then conceded three consecutive penalties, pinning them on their own line and despite solid defence, Leigh added a converted try.

An offload from Tommy Gallagher saw Dan Horridge break away, only to be dragged down.

But this set up play near the posts and Low’s cut out pass saw Si Dempsey score, with Low on target again.

On the stroke of half-time, Leigh were awarded a penalty for interference at the play-the-ball, which they converted to make it 18-8 at the break.

An error near their own line early in the second half cost Warriors dear as Leigh spread the ball out wide and scored in the corner.

Undaunted, Leyland hit back on their next possession, as good hands to the right saw Dave Lonsdale release Sam Dimmick, and he raced clear from halfway to score.

And when both Callum Brown and Dan McLean were held up just short of the line, Horridge jumped down the blindside to score from dummy-half.

Some great defence from Leyland kept Leigh in their own 20-metre area, before forcing a turnover, and after a couple of set-up carries, Low fired a pass straight out to Bee, to squeeze in at the corner, with Low adding the extras.

Leyland saved the best until last, as a sweeping left-to-right shift saw the ball pass through several sets of hands before Blamire chimed into the line from full-back.

His cut-out pass hit Lonsdale, who drew the winger before again feeding Dimmick, who showed great pace to beat the cover and finish under the posts.

Low’s conversion made the final score 38-12.

Leyland’s Under-11s beat Aspull 20-6.

Josh Hignett set up John Cull to score the first try in the corner, converted by Hignett.

Debutant Joe Macadam also scored a try and an excellent solo effort from Nathan Roberts meant Leyland went into half-time 14-0 up.

Hignett added a try of his own, with an excellent dummy and run through the defence.

This was converted by Will Morgan to make the score 20-0.

Leyland then switched off for a second allowing an offload which let in Aspull to score a deserved try but it was no more than a consolation.

Warriors Under-10s beat Pilkington Recs 44-24, while the Under-8s drew 48-48 with Limehurst Lions.

The Under-8s tries were scored by Pius Whatton (4), Tom Cooper (4), Edward Hailwood (2) and one each for both Luke Thompson and Ethan French.

Top Tackler went to Adam Cowling and man of the match was awarded to French for his all-round show.

Elsewhere, the Under-7s lost out 40-36 to Culcheth Eagles.