Leyland captain Makinson is confident ahead of title decider

Leyland Cricket Club captain Dave Makinson hopes their rich vein of form at Blackpool’s Stanley Park fortress continues this weekend in their title decider on the Fylde coast.

Leyland have only lost one of their last seven games at Blackpool, and with just one game left to go, with Leyland four points off the league leaders, the Northern Premier Cricket League Division One title will be decided on Saturday.

Makinson says it is apt that the top two will meet to decide the winner on Saturday, and hopes the weather does not intervene in the decider.

He said: “Hopefully the weather will not play a part.

“Whoever plays the best on the day will win the league.

“These are the games that players should all want to play in. We are looking forward to it.

“Blackpool have played well all year but we are full of confidence.

“We have a really good record at Blackpool.

“We have won four of our last seven games there, had two winning draws and lost once.

“It is one of the best wickets in the division, we like batting there and hopefully we can extend that good run on Saturday.

“We are not nervous we have been in the top two or three over the last few years.

“It is only last year we finished fifth but in previous years we have been up there so it is not like we are strangers to it, we are used to being near the top at the end of the season and we are full of confidence.”

Leyland head in to the decider on the back of an impressive 120 run win over Penrith at home last Saturday.

And Makinson was pleased with his side’s performance in their final home game.

He said: “We played very well.

“It was a complete performance.

“It is the best wicket we have had at Fox Lane.

“Everything clicked into place batting wise and everyone chipped in with wickets.”