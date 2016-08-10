Warriors lose out in table-top affair

Leyland Warriors Men’s North West Men’s League Division Five team travelled to Orrell St James in a top-of-the-table encounter but came away beaten 36-16.

Unsurprisingly, there was a very even start to the match, with both sides fighting to gain dominance in the middle of the pitch.

It was Leyland who struck first. After big carries from Liam Deans and Sam Biggs, a couple of sharp passes saw Ryan Sumner force his way over and Joe Ainscough converted.

Immediately, Warriors messed up the restart and gifted possession back to Orrell, who promptly levelled the scores.

Dismissing the error, Leyland got back into the game and began to get some control of the match, with their defence keeping Orrell at their own end of the pitch.

Unable to get through the middle, Orrell went wide in their own danger area and Josh Bond read the play superbly, intercepted the pass and raced over, with Ainscough on target again.

With more than a hint of déjà vu, Leyland coughed up possession when exiting their own try line and the score was locked at 12-12 at the break.

It was the hosts who struck first in the second period, with a well-worked try out on the left.

And the score remained unchanged for almost 20 minutes before Leyland struck back as Matt Adamson powered over to make it 18-16.

However, that was as good as it got for Leyland.

Orrell seemed to find another gear as Warriors tired and despite no lack of effort, especially from man of the match Bailey Locke, the hosts ran in three late tries to make the final score 36-16.

So it was a disappointing result – and especially scoreline – for Warriors but the two sides meet again in a few weeks’ time, giving Leyland have an early chance for redemption.

This weekend, Warriors’ Division Two side travel to Blackpool Scorpions and the Division Five side are at home to Salford City Roosters.

Last week saw Leyland Warriors hold the first of their three skills camps set to run during the summer holidays, with the first one being solely for children of primary school age.

Thirty-one youngsters participated in a range of drills and games designed to be fast, fun and embed the skills required to play rugby league.

A highlight for the participants was the end of camp presentation conducted by Salford Reds’ Super League player Jordan Walne – himself a former Warrior – who took time to chat to the kids and answer questions about his progress from being an amateur junior player through to professional player.

Leyland Warriors chairman Phil Roberts said: “All the kids did really well and we were able to engage and challenge them all, novice or experienced player, bringing the game relevance of the skills they were doing to the fore.

“We are very grateful to Jordan for coming down and giving up his time for the club and the kids.

“It’s very important for children at Leyland Warriors to understand that when they are watching Super League, live or on television, that some of those players started exactly where they are now.”