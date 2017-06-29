South Ribble sports heroes recognised

Sporting heroes from across the borough have been honoured at a glittering event.

The annual South Ribble Sports Awards saw the great and the good of the sporting community gather together to celebrate their talent and dedication.

Representatives of St Oswalds Primary School

The big winners of the night were Leyland Barracudas Amateur Swimming Club, with members scooping no less than four awards, including the coveted Community Club of the Year.

The prestigious event, held at the Leyland Hotel, was organised by South Ribble Borough Council, and sponsored by South Ribble Community Leisure.

Now in its 12th year, it continues to go from strength to strength, with more nominees entering this year than ever before.

Mayor of South Ribble, Councillor Mick Titherington, said: “What an honour it was to be able to attend the ceremony and meet such a fantastic group of people.”

“I was truly proud of everyone there and what they have achieved. Those people who turn up week in, week out, dedicating their time and energy to their sport, are what makes South Ribble such a great place.”

Winners of the South Ribble Sports Awards 2017:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Frank Halliwell

Adult Volunteer of the Year – Vicki Pickup

Coach of the Year (sponsored by University of Central Lancashire) – Keith Schofield

Community Club of the Year – Leyland Barracudas ASC

The Lewis Balycki Rising Star Award – Pia Murray

Primary School of the Year – St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School

Secondary School of the Year – Lostock Hall High School

Services to Disability Sport (sponsored by Eric Wright Group) – Andrew Whitaker

Team of the Year (sponsored by Roundhouse Properties) – Leyland Warriors Rugby Club U14s

Young Volunteer of the Year – Katie Wood