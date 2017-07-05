T20 success, rain rescue and cup exit for Leyland

James Chaplin’s 49 helped steer Leyland into the next stage of the T20 as they beat Preston at West Cliff to clinch their group title.

Having already beaten Chorley and Preston Leyland went into the clash at Preston full of confidence and they continued their fine strike rate in the competition as they steamed to 157-2 in their 20 overs after opening the batting.

Chaplin was supported by good knocks from pro Pabasara Waduge, 21, Henry Thompson, 38 and James Rounding, 29.

It was to be a defendable total but Preston put up some stern resistance in their replay as Sajid Patel’s 59 kept the game alive but Preston finished 11 runs short of the total on 146-6 as Leyland progressed to the next round.

But that was to be the first team’s only success of the week as their league clash at Fleetwood was hampered by the weather and with their batting line-up depleted they fell to a seven wicket defeat to Church and Oswaldtwistle in the Lancashire knockout.

In the league Fleetwood managed to complete their innings as they were bowled out for 184 batting first.

Middle order duo Dean Bell’s 67 and Neels Bergh’s 51 gave the hosts confidence and a couple of early wickets set them on the way to victory.

Fleetwood had Leyland on the ropes at 67-6 before the weather intervened with the hosts clinching a winning draw.

Leyland’s depleted batting line-up also failed to shine in the cup against Church and Oswaldtwistle.

The Fox Lane outfit were missing five of their top seven batsmen and were bowled out for 107 batting first.

C&O’s top three Zain Abbas (34), Joshua Scully (33 not out) and Levi Wolfenden (30) gave them the platform to steam to 109-3 and past Leyland’s total to the last eight of the LCB Knockout