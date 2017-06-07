Ton for Brodie as Brinscall progress

Brinscall stunned Read to top Group One of the CBS Office Supplies Ribblesdale League’s new Ramsbottom Cup format, and earn a home quarter-final tie.

Stuart Parker’s side travelled to Whalley Road to face the Ribble Valley side, with both sides already through, but looking for home advantage in the last eight.

Brinscall batted first and overseas amateur Brodie Whitbourne hit a superb 104 off 84 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes, as the villagers totalled 251-8 in their 40 overs.

Sam MacLachlan earlier made 41 as he put on 34 for the first wicket with Liam Winstanley (21) and 39 with paid man Clayton Bosch.

And Whitbourne built on the foundations, ably assisted by Michael Hooper, who chipped in with 27 in a stand worth 89 fo the seventh wicket.

In reply, Brinscall took wickets at regular intervals, before 52 from Josh Lavin and a quickfire 36 from Andrew Rushton gave Read a slim chance.

But Read closed 20 runs short, and will face a trip to Padiham in the last eight.

Brinscall will host Feniscowles in the quarter-final on Sunday, June 18th, with a reserve date of Sunday, June 25th.

In Group Four, Euxton, looking for their first points, hosted Padiham, who were already guaranteed top spot.

Padiham were dismissed for just 63, as Johnny Riekert took 5-28 off eight overs, and Louis Sweeney 3-9 off five.

Euxton knocked off the target within 16 overs, as skipper Andrew Winrow batted through to finished unbeaten on 30.

Euxton’s Twenty20 Group Two game at Balshaw Park against Baxenden on Friday night was abandoned

Brinscall host Oswaldtwistle Immanuel in Group One of the Twenty20 competition on Friday night, before a trip to Section A high-fliers Whalley in the league the following day.

Euxton are at home to Section B strugglers Earby in the league on Saturday.