Waduge is Leyland centurion in Twenty20 win

Pabasara Waduge clubbed a rapid-fire ton in Leyland’s win over Chorley in the Northern League’s Twenty20 Cup.

Sri Lankan pro Waduge hit an unbeaten 103 in the clash at Windsor Park.

The league have revamped the shorter form of the game this summer, clubs divided into groups of three.

Chorley hosted Leyland and Preston at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Waduge opened with Karl Cross as Leyland elected to bat after winning the toss.

The visitors put 211-2 on the board, Andrew Makinson scoring an unbeaten 62 after joining Waudge at the crease. In reply, Chorley were 87 all out, professional Gayan Maneeshan hitting 20 while Edwin Moulton – fresh from his debut for Lancashire’s second XI – struck 19.

There were three wickets for Cross, while Will Jacques, Henry Thompson and Makinson took two apiece.

Earlier in the afternoon, Preston had beaten Chorley by 37 runs.

Asked to bat first, Preston were 145 all out in 19.1 overs.

Lukman Vahaluwala was the mainstay of the innings, hitting an unbeaten 81.

For Chorley, James Lee took 3-19 and Moulton 2-32. Preston’s bowling attack shone in the second innings, dismissing Chorley for 108 in the 19th over.

Andrew Starkie took 4-15 and Vahaluwala followed up his performance with the bat by taking 3-18.

Lancaster played host to Morecambe and Netherfield at Lune Road.

They beat Morecambe by six wickets but lost against Netherfield.

Morecambe chose to bat first after winning the toss, putting a disappointing 76-6 on the board.

Tommy Clough top-scored with an unbeaten 33, Mark Woodhead and Edward Read the other two to make it into double figures.

Liam Moffat took 3-18 and Kasun Madusanka 2-14.

Lancaster chased down their target in just 14.1 overs, professional Madusanka clubbing a rapid-fire 25 to see them over the line.

Netherfield were 16-run winners over Lancaster in the second game.

It was a low-scoring clash, Netherfield 98-6 in the first innings, Josh Dixon hitting 35 and Ben Barrow 30.

Callum East took 3-17 and Liam Moffatt 2-11.

Lancaster were bowled out for 82, Charlie Swarbrick top-scoring with 17.

Blackpool played host to Fleetwood and St Annes at Stanley Park, Paul Danson’s men winning both.

They beat Fleetwood by five wickets, Tom Jefferson scoring an unbeaten 48 off 43 balls as Blackpool replied with 104-5 to the visitors’ first innings tally of 103-9.

Blackpool won by the same five-wicket margin against St Annes.

In the Cumbrian group, Kendal beat Barrow, with host club Barrow winning against Penrith.