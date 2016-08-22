Free festival will showcase all styles of music

Blackpool Music Festival organisers have announced that their main event will be an 11-hour musical extravaganza at the Winter Gardens on Sunday, October 9. The best part? It‘s completely free.

The annual event, which has taken place at various venues across the Fylde coast since 2013, is being directed by Stephen Pierre.

The event was founded by Jon Bamborough, but due to his poor health, he’s handed the reigns over to Pierre, who looked after the successful Blackpool Jazz and Blues Festival earlier this year.

The festival’s Main Stage event will be held at the Winter Gardens Pavilion and over 11 hours will present 12 contrasting bands from Ska, Blues, Rock, Indie, and Punk.

Manchester band ‘All the King’s Men’ are set to headline and they’ll be joined by a host of other bands from across the North West including The Inciders, The Monster Squad Acoustic , Brother Rabbit, The Empress and The Poly Esters.

There will also be a smaller space presenting acoustic offerings of jazz, folk, classical and popular music.

Creative director Stephen Pierre said: “The interest and demand shown from bands and singer-songwriters has been overwhelming over the past few weeks.

“I strongly believe the potential to create and develop an annual Blackpool Music Festival staged at the iconic Winter Gardens is huge.”