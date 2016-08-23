Les rolls back the years

The Bay City Rollers, starring Les McKeown are coming to Marine Hall, Fleetwood next month as part of a UK tour.

Arriving at the Marine Hall on Friday September 9 at 7.30pm the concert will perform all the massive hits such as Bye Bye Baby, Shang a Lang, Summer Love Sensation and Give a Little Love.

The music of the Bay City Rollers became the soundtrack for a generation of teenagers growing up in the mid 1970s.

Front man Les McKeown was the voice of the Bay City Rollers as they were propelled to superstardom. The current line up brings a new energy and excitement to all the original hits.

The Bay City Rollers Story is a celebration of those hectic days of Hit songs, touring, TV Shows and the behind the scenes pandemonium that followed the band everywhere they went.

Renewed Les McKeown has come through the extreme highs and lows of life’s great road and he is here to tell all.

All the hits songs are there and audiences are promised a fantastic night of fun and nostalgia as they take a trip back to those innocent days of growing up to the sounds of The Bay City Rollers.

Tickets are £17. To purchase contact the box office on 01253 887693.