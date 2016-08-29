Our Rose-Marie thrilled with top award

Rose-Marie, the Irish singer, who now lives in Blackpool, has been presented with a platinum disc for sales of her new album My Gift of Love For You.

Sapphire Records gave the prestigious award to her for selling over 500,000 discs.

The 60-year-old songstress performs on the last Friday of every month at Viva Blackpool and of the disc she said: “I’m absolutely delighted and thrilled to bits.

“I spent nearly eight months making that album and it is quite different from anything else I have attempted. It’s really up to date and there’s a Sam Smith track on there as well as an Adele song.”

Rose-Marie’s next performance at Viva Blackpool will be on Friday, September 30 and she’ll be joined by producer Andy Mudd, the first time she’s linked up with him on stage.

She added: “Andy is a life long friend and knows how to get the best out of me, it’s a marriage made in heaven.”