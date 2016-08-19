There’s a whole Globe of Talent at new show

If you remember young boyband Connected, who made the final of Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago or last year’s semi-finalist Henry Gallagher, chances are you’ll love the Big One Talent Show at the Globe Theatre.

The final of the annual competition is next Thursday, August 25 and in previous years it has acted as a finishing school of sorts for future Britain’s Got Talent stars.

Last year’s Big One Talent Show was actually won by Alex Lees who wowed the judges with his singing.

Back in 2008, Alex auditioned to Britain’s Got Talent as an eight-year-old. securing three ‘yeses’ from the judges.

However, Alex isn’t the only former winner with links to the ITV talent show.

Some of the most successful winners of the contest went on to form boyband Connected, who were finalists in the 2010 series of Britain’s Got Talent, before going on to support Little Mix on tour and release two top 40 singles with ‘One in a Million’ and ‘Time in Our Lives’

Young guitar playing singer-songwriter Henry Gallagher is another Big One Talent Show finalist. Last year, he went on to reach the semi-final of the ITV talent show back in 2015

The contest is aimed at children aged between seven and 17-years-old and is open from anyone. From solo artists to groups, opera to pop singers, moon walkers to dance troupes - it really is a variety show in the same mould as Britain’s Got Talent, albeit with a much younger age limit.

The grand prize is £500 but there are also great prizes for runners up and as previous years have shown, winners usually go on to great things.

The competition, now in its ninth year, is to be judged by Amanda Thompson OBE, Managing Director of Pleasure Beach, and members of the Stageworks Worldwide Productions team.

Amanda said: “I was amazed at the extremely high standard in last year’s competition and expect that this year it will be even better. The competition is an excellent opportunity for youngsters to get the opportunity to have fun, perform on stage and potentially get the chance to perform at a fantastic Pleasure Beach event.”

Entry to the event is completely free.