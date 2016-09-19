Thriller of a tribute for Jacko fans

Michael Jackson’s “right-hand woman” will be taking to the stage at Preston Guild Hall alongside the world’s number one MJ tribute act.

Navi’s career impersonating the King of Pop has spanned more than three decades, with shows in 61 countries, across six continents. He was also once hired to perform at Michael Jackson’s birthday party, with MJ describing him as “incredible”.

Now he’s set to be joined on stage by Michael’s guitarist, who performed with him for more than 10 years across three record-breaking tours.

Jennifer Batten performed with Jackson on his Bad World Tour (1987-89), Dangerous World Tour (1992-93) and History World Tour (1996-97). She also featured heavily in the iconic Super bowl half-time show (USA) - regarded by many as his most spectacular performance.

This unique tour should give fans a chance to get closer than ever before to experiencing an original Michael Jackson concert.

Guitarist Jennifer said: “I’m really looking forward to playing Michael Jackson’s music again with a top notch tribute in the UK. I remember the crowds in UK were mad crazy for Michael. Not too many acts could fill Wembley stadium day after day, and year after year!”

Tickets for the show on Monday, October 3 are available from 01772 804444, priced at £24.50,