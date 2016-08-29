You’ll want to cross the road to watch this folk band

A band nominated for Best Group at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards are the special guests at St Annes Folk Club on Saturday.

Jaywalkers are a three-piece consisting from Lancashire, who play guitar, double bass and violin and who have been described as the rising stars of the folk world.

Regular performers at the Cambridge Folk Festival and Sidmouth Folk Week, they have released three successful albums and are heading to St Annes after a summer spent touring the UK.

“It’s pretty exciting to have a band of this calibre coming to play St Annes,” said Steve Canavan, who runs the folk club and is also a Gazette columnist.

“They are a really talented group who have become pretty successful in the last few years.

“I like them because not only are they great musicians and sound terrific – I defy anyone not to tap their feet along to the tunes – but they stay true to their Lancashire roots and a lot of their songs are about the north west.

“It should be a really good night.”

The folk club takes place at the Pavilion Café in Ashton Gardens, St Annes, and tickets for the concert are £7 – available by emailing lsafolkclub@hotmail.com or by buying direct from the venue.

Doors open at 7.15pm on Saturday September 3, the music starts at 8pm.