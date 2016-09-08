David Holt visits the ‘other side’ at Lowther Pavilion

If you’re looking for something to do ‘on the other side’ of the Fylde coast, look no further than David Holt’s Evening of Clairvoyance at Lowther Pavilion, tomorrow.

This is the third time the medium has visited Lowther and he’s built up a strong following.

David Holt

David, who last year, released his first book - ‘Are You Ready to Believe?’ is one of the UK’s leading spirit mediums, claiming to deliver “mind blowing evidence of life after death.”

He said: “As a medium it is my purpose to show beyond all doubt that the human soul continues to live after physical death and that the separation we feel when a loved one dies is only temporary.

“The character and personality that made your loved ones who they were in life is still very much alive and well in the world of spirit. One day when we make this inevitable journey ourselves, they will be there to greet you.

“There is nothing to fear in death, it is a very simple and natural part of life’s cycle and just another step in our progression to a higher level of consciousness.”

David adds that since the age of four, he has been able to “see, hear and feel the spirit people around him”, adding: “I have been very fortunate to have seen spirit people from an early age, the most amazing aspect of being a medium for me was loosing the fear of death completely, a journey I hope to share with you.

“Your loved ones are only a thought away.”

Holt promises that no two shows will be the same and that even sceptics will go home believing in the spirit world.

Doors open at 6.45pm. Tickets are priced at £15 and are available from the box office on 01253 794221 or online: https://lowtherpavilion.ticketsolve.com/