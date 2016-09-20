Self discovery at the centre of production

The 25th anniversary of legendary novelist Graham Greene’s death is being commemorated this week with a stage adaptation of ‘Travels with My Aunt’ at the Grand Theatre, starting tonight.

The story, which is one of Greene’s most entertaining works, follows “one very ordinary man’s extraordinary journey of self-discovery”.

The show has been adapted by Creative Cow and Katherine Senior, a founding member of the company described the plot: “Henry Pulling is a retired, risk averse and rather dull bank manager. His journey from a man effectively retired from life and the world to active participant in the swinging 60s and the vast changes those years brought is begun the moment his Aunt Augusta turns up at her sister’s funeral.”

She adds: “We love the way Travels with my Aunt traces two voyages in parallel – one a physical cross-continental journey by plane, train and boat and the other a mind-blowing, eye-opening journey of self-discovery.

“It’s a great pleasure to be touring this work by one of our favourite authors in this anniversary year.”

The plot mirrors Greene’s own obsession with travelling and just four actors play more than 20 characters.

Of the decision to pick this particular play, Katherine added: “We love Greene’s thirst for adventure and risk – everything that, in the beginning, Henry Pulling is not.

“Greene described ‘Travels’ as ‘the only book I have ever written for the fun of it’ and we like the way this work is a kind of parody of his more serious books.

“We chose this play because of its timeless appeal – we know it’s going to delight audiences all over the country.”

Creative Cow first toured ‘Travels with My Aunt’ six years ago and Katherine says they’re looking forward to bringing it to a number of new audiences: “We are very much looking forward to visiting our regular haunts and also going for the first time to Blackpool Grand.

“We have a lovely cast on board which makes for an enjoyable tour and a great opportunity to check out all the local pubs after the show!”

Tickets are available by calling 01253 290 190 or visiting https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/