Voice star Liam gets Frank (N. Furter)

Liam Tamne might be playing Frank N. Furter but he’ll be hoping his first trip to Blackpool won’t be a ‘Horror Show’.

The former Voice contestant will be playing the legendary scientist when the Rocky Horror Show comes to Blackpool Opera House next Monday,

It marks a long-awaited return of the production to Blackpool and Liam says he’s relishing making his first visit to the town, saying: “I’ve never actually been so it’s a first for me and this show hasn’t been here for quite a long time so hopefully the audience will be up for it.”

The role of the “sweet transvestite” is one of the most iconic in musical theatre, and one which was originally made famous by Tim Curry, who also went on to play him in the film.

The stage play is a much different experience to the film with a high level of audience interaction.

Liam, who grew up loving the film but admits he didn’t actually see the show until he was cast, says that this makes it all the more special: “I didn’t know people in the audience shout out or dress up until they cast me.

“The audience are crucial because they are also a part of the show. This show wouldn’t be as successful as it is if it wasn’t for them. I think the thing that’s so great is I see the audience as a persona of Frank-N-Furter. So if he was to watch the show, he’d be joining in with the shouting out.”

Liam also says it’s been a great challenge making the role his own, adding: “I’m young in comparison to other people who’ve played the role. I have more of an energetic, flirtatious and risqué idea of what I can bring to the character.

“There has been so many people that played this role and made it their own but the version I’ve found, I’m really happy with.”

The Rocky Horror show originally opened in London in 1973 but its appeal has been enduring and it’s still as popular as ever. Of the appeal, Liam says a lot of it is down to the story, “putting aside all the comedy, it’s a fact that no matter where you are in the world, this is an escapism.” He continued, “when you get down to the crux of it, it’s just about people being accepted and exploring one’s self and that’s quite a powerful message.”

For tickets visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk