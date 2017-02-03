10 things to do next weekend... (February 11 to 12)

Looking to plan your weekend? We have 10 great things to do for you and your family...

PAID: CBeebies Treasure Island, Blackpool, Saturday, February 11

Children’s TV stars Callum Donnelly, Richard Franks and Robin Hatcher from CBeebies show Spotbots star in this family show. Audiences will be taken on a memorable trip into a world of pirates, treasure and mermaids – as one of the nation’s favourite children’s novels is brought to life with a lively (and very child friendly) modern twist. Catch it at the Winter Gardens at 2.30pm. Tickets are £12. Tel: 0844 856 1111.

PAID: North West Puddle Jumping Competition, Ormskirk, Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12

This event is back by popular demand at Martin Mere. Dress up warm, get your wellies on and get outside to jump into big puddles to win prizes. Dusty Duck is joining in the fun and will help kids create the biggest, craziest splash possible. The competition starts at 2pm, and there is a chance to practise in the morning. It is 50p to enter the competition.

PAID: Granny’s Bay Bird Walk, Lytham St Annes, Sunday, February 12

Fairhaven Lake in Lytham St Annes is the location for this expert led walk on one of the best estuaries for wildlife in the UK. And it is a great chance to discover more about the Ribble’s important inhabitants. It starts at 9.30am, and should finish at 11.30am. Tickets are £3.50 for non-members and £2.50 for members. Meet at the RSPB Ribble Discovery Centre.

PAID: Stanah Squirrels Wildlife Watch Group - Woodland Management, Thornton, Saturday, February 11

This is an environmental/wildlife group for children aged eight to 14 who meet on the second Saturday of the month at Wyre Estuary Country Park. The event this week will see the group mucking in to get the wooded areas shipshape, so make sure you dress appropriately. Booking is essential, call 07989 579351, as parental consent forms are required. Tickets : £1. Starts at 10am.

PAID: Singing for Fun Workshop and Grand Concert, Preston, Saturday, February 11

Jeff Borradaile and members of the Blackburn People’s Choir are leading this workshop at Fulwood Methodist Church on the afternoon of Saturday, February 11, followed by a concert in the evening. Tickets, to include participation in the workshop and concert, are £10 and all proceeds go to Methodist Action (North West) to help the homeless in Lancashire. Tel: 01772 655939.

PAID: Drop-in Sand Art, Preston, Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12

Brockholes Nature Reserve at Jct. 31 of the M6 is holding these popular February half-term events again. At the drop-in sessions you will be making pictures from coloured sand… and hopefully leave with a very impressive result! The sessions run from 10am until 12pm and 1pm until 3pm. There is a charge of £3 per picture and it is suitable for all ages.

FREE: Coping with Confinement: Patient Experience in Lancashire County Asylum, Lancaster, Saturday, February 11

Due to popular demand Natalie Mullen is repeating her talk on the Moor Hospital at Lancaster City Museum on Market Square. This fascinating talk gives real insight in to what life was like and includes some touching case studies. This talk is to compliment the current exhibition, ‘Left Behind, Photographs of the Moor Hospital by Nick Dagger’ which runs until 19 February. Admission is free, but places are limited, so booking is essential. The talk starts at 2pm. For more information and booking call 01524 64637.

PAID: Grand Theatre Play Reading Group, Blackpool, Saturday, February 11

The first reading of the successful Grand Theatre’s Play Reading Group will be Stanley Houghton’s Hindle Wakes, which was deemed to be was hugely controversial at the time of its writing. The group is perfect for anyone who relishes reading and engaging in discussion about great titles from some of the world’s leading play writes. It starts at 10.30am and tickets are £3. Tel: 01253 290190.

FREE: Crafy Afty - Valentine’s Sun Catcher Heart, Fleetwood, Sunday, February 12

The Memorial Park team at the Pavilion in Fleetwood are holding this craft afternoon with a romantic feel. You can join the team and craft a Valentine’s sun catcher heart. There are sessions at 12pm until 1.45pm; 1pm until 1.45pm and 2pm until 2.45pm. All ages are welcome but a parent or guardian must attend the workshop. Booking essential so please ring 01253 891000.

PAID: Things with Wings - Family Art Workshop, Carnforth, Sunday, February 12

This is a family art workshop in partnership with RSPB Leighton Moss at Silverdale. Discover patterns in nature using tissue paper, glue and string to create a special kind of stained glass effect. An apron or old clothes are a must. Guides from the Reserve will also lead a nature exploration of the gardens. The workshop is suitable for children aged six to 11. Admission is £2.50.

FREE: Valentine’s Big Weekender, Blackpool, Friday, February 10, Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12

Forget romance and flowers and head to Blackpool with the kids for this Valentine’s extravaganza, being held at Blackpool Central Pier. There is something for everyone, making this the perfect event for mums and dads to celebrate the weekend of love with all the family. Central Pier’s other attractions will be open too - so pop along and also have fun on the rides, in the arcades and on the game stalls. Admission is free. For more information call 01253 623422.

FREE: Wedding Fair & Bridal Show, Blackpool, Sunday, February 19

If you are getting married and planning your big day, don’t miss the Wedding Fair & Bridal Show at The Village Hotel, East Park Drive, Blackpool. You’ll find everything you need for your special day - dresses, cakes, stationery, flowers, photography, jewellery and menswear. The show is open 11am until 3pm. Admission is free.

PAID & FREE: 'Love birds' family trail, Silverdale, Friday, February 10 until Sunday, February 26

With Valentine’s Day around the corner it is an ideal time to learn about how birds “fall in love”. Take your family team along to RPSB Leighton Moss at Silverdale to have a go at the self-led trail to see if you can solve the clues about what different birds do to attract a mate. Normal admission charges apply to non-members and RSPB members are free. This is a drop-in event and the reserve is open from 9.30am until 4pm. For more information call 01524 701601 or email: leighton.moss@rspb.org.uk

FREE: Love is..., Preston, Saturday, February 11

PhPreston are presenting a Valentine’s Day special event called LOVE IS.. Join them for a night of poetry, music and spoken word, and see if you can discover the true meaning of love! It is being held at The Potters House (above Dulux Paint Shop), 21 Garstang Road, Preston. The event runs from 6pm until 10pm. For more information call 07985 195021.

PAID: Valentine’s Cabaret, Clitheroe, Saturday, February 11

Get away from the gooey romantics, tables for two and overpriced roses, and head to Holmes Mill in Clitheroe on Saturday, February 11, for a night of live music, singing and burlesque. Kiki DeVille will be performing songs and stories in an anti-valentine’s day fashion. Millie Dollar will also be on stage. Tickets are £14 and it starts at 7pm. Tel: 01200 401035.