A unique experience of cinema at Opera House

Winter Gardens Film Festival, Opera House

If you think black and white films means grainy footage and stories with no relevance to the present day, think again.

The Winter Gardens Film Festival has focused on this genre to deliver a unique experience in the already busy festival calendar.

A packed weekend programme gave movie-goers chance to view classics ranging from Frankenstein (1931) to Phantom of the Opera (1925).

These two were accompanied by live music to enhance the occasion even further.

Opening night, however, was one to lift the spirits.

You Were Never Lovelier (1942), starring Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth, was made to cheer people up during the war.

A digitally restored version certainly kick-started the weekend, with VIP ticket-holders then enjoying a lively after-show party.

For our Saturday evening entertainment, we chose something a bit more thought-provoking.

Acclaimed director Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon (1950) is widely considered one of the best films ever made.

Its dark themes of how lying is part of the human condition still resonate today.

By complete contrast Sunday’s Sing along Calamity Jane provided a fun afternoon.

The festival offers an alternative cinema experience for those wanting to view rare films.

Shelagh Parkinson