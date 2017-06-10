Book review: Girl Vs Boy Band: The High Note by Harmony Jones

Beatles fan Harmony Jones brings her American way of life alive through this great book.

The second in the Girls v Boys series, it features a singer-songwriter and the boy band which changed her life.

Lark’s singing is big news on YouTube and she is finally admitting she wants to be heard, but it seems that is not the only thing on the up, so is her love life!

With pressure from two music executives, obe being her mum, to sign her label and with the irresistible pop sensation Abbey Road set to go on tour, Lark worries that the only boy she can really talk to about her fears and frustrations is about to leave, until Abbey Road ask her to be their opening act.

Now Lark must find a way to listen to her heart, both on and off stage, but can she find the courage?

Girl Vs Boy Band: The High Note by Harmony Jones, published by www.bloomsbury.com, priced at £6.99

@EmojiAdventurer