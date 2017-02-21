Class, passion and excitement all night long

Brendan Cole All Night Long, Guild Hall, Preston

I may not have been alone on this Valentine’s date with a difference but my evening with Brendan Cole was certainly one to remember.

The atmosphere at Preston’s Guild Hall was turbocharged with a mixture of passion and excitement all night long as the Strictly star dazzled on stage.

Twinkle-toed Brendan knew what he was doing when he followed up his successful Night to Remember Show.

I saw this from the glamorous circle of Manchester’s historic Opera House and was interested to see how the idea would transfer to the modern surrounds of the Guild Hall.

No worries there...Although the stage was a bit cramped, this new show is everything I expected and more.

It features a 14-piece band and the nimble-limbed 40-year-old called on the talents of no fewer than eight world class dancers to help him sparkle on stage. And shine he did. The Preston audience was completely dazzled by the fantastic show, which started and finished with a full cast strutting to the theme song of the show.

For two hours we were entertained with a varied collection of stunning dances, from a beautiful Viennese waltz and an American smooth to a rather unusual Rat Pack stunt – with the multi-talented Brendan, singer Iain McKenzie and musical director Barry Robinson, which had the audience rocking in their seats.

The dancers were amazing throughout – and the pairing of Brendan with new leading lady Faye Huddleston was superb. The pair’s Argentine tango to Skyfall was out of this world, mesmerising the audience into silence and leaving us so awestruck you could have heard a pin drop.

The choreography throughout was stunning as were superb performances by singers Julie MGuire and Iain McKenzie.

Sonja Astbury