Comedy Carpet turns red for Beeb

Blackpool Comedy Carpet will be given the red carpet treatment to showcase a number of BBC premieres, next Wednesday.

As an early Christmas present, the BBC are wrapping up some festive viewing treats and heading across the North for exclusive screenings.

The 100-seat mobile cinema, the only one of its kind in the country, will show sneak previews of specially selected Christmas and New Year premieres, as well as BBC favourites from across the range of genres.

In Blackpool, children will be able to go back in time with all new Teacup Travels’ a brand new episode of the classic Postman Pat as well as a one-hour screening of the CBeebies Christmas Panto – The Nutcracker.

The will also be exclusive screenings of Witness for the Prosecution, The Worst Witch, Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes, Call the Midwife and the special Christmas edition of Citizen Khan – It’s a Khan-derful Life.

For more information about the individual screenings and to apply for tickets visit www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours.

Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.