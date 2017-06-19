Glorious summer sunshine shone down on the annual Leyland Carnival

Blazing sunshine helped make sure this year’s Leyland Festival was the best ever!

This year’s special theme was The Movies whichproduced some wonderful outfits.

Leyland Football Club members on their pirate float

The event began with the traditional vehicle parade through Leyland ending at Worden Park.

The popular parade featured businesses and local community floats, marching bands, dance troupes and heritage vehicles.

The parade got underway with colourfully-decorated floats, marching bands, dance troupes and heritage vehicles – all cheered on by the thousands of locals that lined the route.

After the parade, there was fun to be had in Worden Park.

Every year, the spectacular gets bigger and better and, with the addition of a new arts and crafts activity area, a bigger sports arena and more stalls, this year was the star act alongside the car show.