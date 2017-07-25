Leyland firm unveiled as sponsors of The Great British Bake Off

Leyland-based Dr Oetker has been unveiled as one of the sponsors of the new series of The Great British Bake Off.

Channel 4 has announced that Lyle’s Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker – with its range of home baking products – will be broadcast sponsors of Bake Off when it returns to our screens for the eighth series.

In its new Channel 4 home the show welcomes restaurateur, food writer and novelist Prue Leith who will be joining Paul Hollywood as judge along with presenter, comedian and writer Sandi Toksvig and comedian and actor Noel Fielding.

The seven figure dual partnership for 2017 includes the Jo Brand presented spin off show Bake Off: An Extra Slice as well as festive episodes.

4 Sales were responsible for brokering the deals together with Lyle’s media agency m/SIX and MEC for Dr Oetker.

German-founded Dr Oetker’s sponsorship of The Great British Bake Off represents the first time the pizza and baking brand – which has a factory in Marathon Place, Leyland – has ever sponsored primetime TV programming.

Jan Mckee, Executive Head of Marketing, Dr Oetker UK, said: “We’re delighted to announce Dr Oetker as the joint exclusive broadcast sponsor of Great British Bake off for 2017.

“As one of Britain’s favourite baking brands, we’re proud to share the nation’s passion for baking so clearly expressed in the love for the show.

“We’re looking forward to being inspired by this season’s 12 new bakers and hopefully encouraging many more to head to the kitchen to give it a go!”

Jonathan Allan, Sales Director, Channel 4 said: “We’ve had such a great response from a huge range of advertisers wanting to feature in the series, including our new cross-platform superspots and the creative launch ad-break.

“We’re excited about working with them all,” he added.