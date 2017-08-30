Great British Bake-off champ Nadiya Hussain ‘peas-off’ Cornish pasty purists

Great British Bake-Off star Nadiya Hussain has sparked outrage throughout Cornwall - after putting PEAS in her pasty recipe.

The 2015 winner showcased her take on the West Country classic on her new BBC series, 'Nadiya's British Food Adventure', on Monday night.

But her variation included apple, lamb and peas - which shocked and angered purists of the traditional baked treat, which has legal protected status.

Among those to take offence was owner of Portreath Bakery Marion Symonds, who is recognised worldwide as one of the leading voices defending the pasty.

Marion later sparked a twitter row by tweeting to Nadiya that a proper one "should never be allowed" to include peas.

Classic recipe

Her stance was backed up by residents throughout Cornwall who were equally outraged by Nadiya's twist on the classic recipe.

Marion, who herself has appeared on the Great British Bake-off speaking about the heritage of the Cornish Pasty, wrote: "Awful take on a Cornish pasty. Should never be allowed."

Nadiya responded by tweeting Marion: "The Pasty was my take on the classic.

"It's about being diverse and doing something a little bit different."

She later added: "Never be allowed a Cornish Pasty? Who's going to stop me? The Pasty Police ? Sorry I can't speak right now, I'm eating a Cornish Pasty.

"Perhaps you should eat one of those pasties, raise your sugar levels and jog over to the 21st century."

Marion says she was shocked at Nadiya's response and questioning of her pasty credentials.

She later wrote to other members of the public who questioned her stance: "Have you ever eaten a true Cornish pasty? Potato, swede, onion, beef skirt wrapped in a pastry case crimped with plenty of pepper! NO PEAS!"

Pasty museum

Marion is an ambassador for Cornwall's new Cornucopia attraction, the UK's first pasty museum, is a member of the Cornish Pasty Association and is the Mother of the Pasty in Mexico.

She was also international ambassador of the pasty for the Eden Project two years ago.

Speaking after the row, she said: "I just feel, as an ambassador for so many people, that I'm protecting what I know is right about a pasty and it is really important that for a pasty to be made in Cornwall, to have the correct ingredients in it and for people to enjoy it for what it is - a Cornish pasty.

"Nadiya unfollowed me but I was actually on the Great British Bake Off showcasing the links of the pasty and how the heritage of the pasty has travelled worldwide.

"Even tomorrow, I have people from Seattle coming to learn the heritage of the pasty from me.

"I only showcase what I know to be right and correct and I feel that our Cornish pasty should be protected - or I wouldn't be what I am today."

Cornish pasty is protected under EU law under Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status.

The county landed the status back in 2011 to ensure only 'genuine' Cornish pasties could be sold under the name.

Today, the Cornish Pasty Association says Cornish pasty-makers generate approximately £300 million of trade per year, employing more than 2,000 people in the industry.

“Lack of respect”

And locals accused Nadiya of a lack of respect for its heritage.

Anna-Marie Coleman, of Redruth, Cornwall, said: "Nadiya is obviously very ignorant of what she is cooking. I think she should jog on back to the classroom and learn to make a real traditional Cornish Pasty.

"Her comment just goes to prove how stupid she is."

Maria Rojas. of Hayle, Cornwall, said: "Nadia (sic) needs to jog on. Cornish pasties do not contain peas and apples but then she has obviously never ever had the experience of eating a proper Cornish pasty otherwise she would not make such a stupid take on a icon."

Monica Stevenson, of Truro, Cornwall, added: "Nadia doesn't know what a Cornish pasty is.

"Obviously there are lots of people who think they know what goes in a Cornish pasty, jumping on the bandwagon, but only the Cornish know and it makes me bloody angry.

"l am Cornish born and bred and only we know the Cornish pasty and by the way your pasties are out of this world."

Paul Gray, of Newquay, Cornwall, added: "Cornish pasties are traditional and that's that.

"Put what you like in your own pasty but the minute you call it Cornish.....look out."

Gavin Hall added: "Can you imagine if a Cornish person said to her, how about u come into the new century, by telling her how a sub continental dish was made? There would be hell."

Nadiya's representatives have been contacted for further comment.

Recipe for a genuine Cornish pasty

Roughly diced or minced beef

Sliced or diced potato

Swede (turnip)

Onion

Seasoning to taste (mainly salt & pepper)"

Ingredients must be uncooked when the pasty is assembled and the crimp must sit towards one side - and, of course, it needs to be made in Cornwall.