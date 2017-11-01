How to make Lucy Watson's French toast with spiced plums

This breakfast is sure to perk up your morning.

"As the traditional way of making French toast is to dip bread into egg and milk, it might seem that it would be off-menu for vegans, but this alternative is surprisingly easy to create and just as scrummy," enthuses former Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson.

French toast with spiced plums

"The spiced plums really do make it, though of course, you can have it with any topping of your choice!"

Ingredients:

(Serves 2)

200ml almond milk

2tbsp light brown soft sugar

2tbsp wholemeal flour

1tbsp nutritional yeast

1/2tsp ground cinnamon

A pinch of salt

2tbsp vegan butter

4 thick slices day-old white bloomer bread, sliced about 2cm thick

For the spiced plums:

3tbsp vegan butter

3tbsp light soft brown sugar

6 large ripe plums, pitted and quartered

1/4tsp ground ginger

1/4tsp ground cinnamon

Method:

1. Begin by pan-frying the plums. Put the butter and sugar in a non-stick frying pan over a high heat. When it begins to bubble, put the plums into the pan. Sprinkle over the spices and cook for four to five minutes until soft, stirring occasionally. The plums should be well coated with the glossy syrup. Remove from the heat.

2. Pour the milk into a bowl and add the sugar, flour, nutritional yeast, cinnamon and salt. Whisk well.

3. Put a large non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat. Put the butter in the pan and wait until it begins to sizzle. Take each piece of bread and dip both sides into the milk mixture until soaked well.

4. Add the soaked bread slices to the pan and cook for three to four minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy. Put the plums back over the heat to warm through.

5. Serve the plums on the bread, making sure to use up all the spiced buttery syrup.

Feed Me Vegan by Lucy Watson, photography Mike English, is published by Sphere, priced £16.99. Available now.