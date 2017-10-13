Auctioneers won't stop 'till they get enough for Michael Jackson glove

A white glove Michael Jackson wore on tour in 1981 is among the items up for bid in an auction of pop music memorabilia in Los Angeles next month.

Julien's Auctions said the rhinestone-covered right hand glove Jackson wore on the Triumph tour is expected to fetch 60,000 to 80,000 US dollars.

Michael Jackson's glove from his 1983 performance of Billie Jean

Also for sale is a red zipped leather jacket Jackson wore on tour in 1987 that is expected to sell for 20,000 to 40,000 dollars.

The 1992 MTV Music Video Award won by Nirvana for its Smells Like Teen Spirit video is another featured item at the sale.

It is estimated to bring in 50,000 to 70,000 dollars.

Other items available at the November 4 auction include Elvis Presley's sunglasses, one of Prince's guitars and a shirt worn on stage by Jimi Hendrix.