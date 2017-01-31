Australian indie band announce North West date

Australian band DMA’s have announced that they will be coming to the North West on their upcoming tour.

The three-piece, who despite their Aussie roots, have been likened to Oasis, will play Liverpool’s O2 Academy on Thursday, May 4.

Since DMA’S burst on the scene they have continuously performed thrilling and anthemic shows which has seen their live following and fanbase grow all over the world.

It could be seen as a surprise that their live shows are so good, considering that the performing aspect was one that they hadn’t given much thought upon forming.

Guitarist Johnny Took said: “We were just hanging out and writing songs.”

Singer Tommy O’Dell agreed: “We never really thought we were going to be much of a live band, to be honest. It was more of a recording project, but we got signed with our Australian label [I Oh You] and they said we should play.”

Debut album ‘Hills End’ was released last year to wide critical acclaim, with singles ‘Lay Down’, ‘In the Moment’ and ‘Delete’ catching the attention of the British media, including a Radio One A-List addition, support from Radio X, 6 Music and ‘Record of The World’ from Zane Lowe (Beats Radio).

Recently, they returned to Australia and are currently writing their next album.

Tickets are available from www.dmasmusic.com.