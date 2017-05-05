Bassey star gets party started for 80th year

Shirley Bassey tribute star Paula Randell brings her Thank You For The Years show to the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, next month.

She’ll be joined by guest act Scott Lee as Engelburt Humperdink for what’s set to be a showstopper event.

International impersonator Paula delivers an incredibly accurate portrayal of Dame Shirley Bassey - endorsed by many of Bassey’s songwriters and producers, including Nikki Lamborn (Get the Party Started) and Andy Neve (Thank You for the Years).

Paula said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Fleetwood and performing in such a beautiful theatre. The show is to celebrate Dame Shirley Bassey’s 80th birthday. It tells the story of her life and is a celebration of her magnificent career.”

Paula emulates Bassey’s body language, vocal style and phrasing and the show celebrates Bassey’s iconic 60-plus year career. It will take the audience through favourite hits including As Long As He Needs Me, Kiss Me Honey Honey Kiss Me, Big Spender and The Lady is a Tramp, plus the unmistakeable James Bond movie themes Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker.

Tickets cost £17, from 01253 887693.