Bee Gees show hopes to Win people’s hearts

The lead singer in a brand new Bee Gees production ‘You Win Again’ hopes his upcoming visit to the Grand Theatre will greet him with less of an ‘frosty’ reception than last time.

Martin Spooner once performed at the venue as part of an ‘ice show’.

“That was interesting,” he laughed.

“It’s another idea somebody’s had for people to sing songs while people dance on the ice. They flooded the stage and made it an ice rink, and we had to sing in the middle! So we had to walk there in six-inch platforms, looking like penguins.”

The production, described as a “concert spectacular”, includes a countless number of Bee Gees classics from the 1960s through to the 1980s. The show also features songs by iconic artists that the group wrote for, such as Diana Ross, Celine Dion and Dionne Warwick. Martin has performed as Robin Gibb, who he described as “the good looking one” for more than 17 years.

He used to write and perform his own material in a band, but some constructive criticism is what led him to his unique career path.

He said: “It’s a very strange situation being somebody else during the evening and someone normal during the day.

“We used to write our own songs as an original band and everyone used to say we sounded like the Bee Gees, which we didn’t mean to! So when the offer came up to be a Bee Gee and make some money, we jumped at it.

“Seventeen years is a long time but this show is the story of the band, not just a tribute, so it makes it interesting.”

With such a huge repertoire of songs to choose from, Martin admits it is hard to cut certain ones out, but says it is a necessary evil.

He added: “The show would be there all week! When it first went into production, we sat down with the producers and told them we know which songs work live and what songs don’t, so that was our input. But there had to be other songs in there which help tell the story, so there’s a cross section.

“If I had to pick a favourite to perform though, it would probably have to be ‘How Deep is your Love’”

Tickets are priced at £24.50 and are available from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.