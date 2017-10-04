Blackpool rock legends Jethro Tull announce a UK tour

Blackpool rock legends Jethro Tull have announced a UK tour for next year.

The prog rockers will play at the 02 Apollo in Manchester on April 3 to celebrate 50 years on the road.

Led by Ian Anderson the band produced hit albums like Aqualung and Thick As a Brick in the 70s.

Their success has continued to this day with the group packing arenas and large concert venues.

Ian was born in Scotland, but moved to the Fylde coast as a teen and went to Blackpool Grammar School. He lived in St Annes during his formative years, when he studied fine art at college, before trying his hand at music.

Four years ago, the flautist returned to Blackpool to unveil a plaque in the resort to mark the band’s massive achievements.

The plaque was placed at Holy Trinity Church Hall, North Shore, where Anderson’s first band The Blades – who eventually formed Jethro Tull – had their debut gig.

The group would go on to become one of the most successful and enduring bands of their era, selling over 60 million albums worldwide and entering the cultural collective consciousness along the way.

The debut album, This Was, was released in 1968.

The anniversary concerts will feature a broad mix of material, some of it focussing on the earlier formative period through to the ‘heavy hitters’ of the Tull catalogue from the albums This Was, Stand Up, Benefit, Aqualung, Thick As A Brick, Too Old To Rock And Roll: Too Young To Die, Songs From The Wood, Heavy Horses and Crest Of A Knave.

Ian said: “I am not usually a birthday or anniversary kind of guy but, just for once, I won’t be a party-pooper either.

“I treasure the memories of the earlier years of Jethro Tull repertoire, associated as it is with the adventures of visiting so many countries for the first time to connect with new fans around the world.

“And this is a celebration of all the 33 band members who graced our ranks – musicians who brought their talents, skills and styles to bear on the performances live and in the studio.”

For ticket details visit: www.ticketmaster.co.uk