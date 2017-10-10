Blues star to headline at Opera House

American singer-songwriter Beth Hart has announced a UK tour and comes to Blackpool in the spring.

The Grammy-nominated artist has added a string of 14 UK and Ireland dates to her programme, following her Royal Albert Hall show selling out.

The tour will start at Dublin’s Vicar Street on Tuesday, April 10, heading to the Opera House on Thursday, April 26.

Beth knew music was for her aged just four, when in her childhood Los Angeles home, she heart Beethoven’s Midnight Sonata on a TV advert.

“It was the most beautiful thing I’d ever heard,” she said. “So in the middle of the night, I got up and played part of that song on the piano. My mother, father and all the other kids came out and they gave me so much love and attention, I knew right away this little ham had to have it.”

The blues superstar cites a diverse range of artistes as inspiration, who’ve all served to establish a varied back catalogue.

“Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald: I’m fascinated by them,” she says. “But then when I heard Robert Plant and Chris Cornell, I couldn’t get over their power. But then, Rickie Lee Jones and James Taylor, their voices were so lovely and soft.”

Hart has played with guitar greats such as Slash, Jeff Beck and Joe Bonamassa, in a career which launched in 1993 when after a $50 bet with a friend she entered a TV talent show - going on to win, but also starting a downward spiral into depression, spending the $100,000 prize money within six months.

She’s spoken openly about her battles with drugs and bipolar disorder and their impacts on her music making.

But it was a chance meeting with blues star Joe Bonamassa in a hotel lobby that changed her trajectory, resulting in an invitation to sing on the Kevin Shirley-produced soul-rock covers album that became 2011’s Don’t Explain, forming a springboard for her own release Bang Bang Boom Boom in 2012 - when she admits she was actually happy.

In October 2016, Beth released her current studio album Fire On The Floor to critical acclaim.

Blackpool tickets are on sale now, call 01253 625252.