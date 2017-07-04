Busted are back - and in Preston

Busted will be performing live in concert at Preston's Guild Hall on Monday, October 16 2017.

After four Number One singles, three albums, five million record sales and that run of 12 sold-out Wembley Arena shows – Busted are back with a brand new album, and a brand new string of shows.

Busted will be performing their hit songs from their first two albums, including: “Year 3000”, “Air Hostess”, “That’s what I go to school for” including some songs from their brand new album ‘Night Driver’!

Charlie Simpson said: “Being in Busted was brilliant.

“It was amazing, and the three of us never fell out. So I feel like I can come back and do this and have fun with it”

James Bourne added: “We’ve done this crazy, exciting, adventurous, scenic route back to being Busted. And now we’re here, we’re all super-re-energised.”

Matt Willis concluded: “Busted can be anything we want it to be, and what’s more exciting than that?”

Get your tickets online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk/ or by calling 01772 80 44 44