Canadian singer-songwriter unplugged

Garstang Unplugged will welcome a Canadian singer-songwriter at their next monthly event.

Multiple Juno Award winner Stephen Fearing will play at The Kenlis Arms in Ray Lane, Barnacre on Thursday, February 16.

A spokesman said: “Stephen Fearing is one of the foremost performing singer-songwriters in Canada. Mixing powerful lyrics, creative arrangements and brilliant guitar playing, he’s has built up a loyal and dedicated international audience with some of the most literate, stirring and emotionally charged ‘folk’ music on this planet.

“A beguiling teller of tales and a singularly intense instrumentalist, Fearing is an alluring entertainer – heartbreaking, expansive and full of mirth - with a clear, honourable voice that lifts you out into his wide world and brings you back home to yourself’.

“Without question Stephen is one of the finest singer-songwriters working today.”

Tickets are £10 via www.garstangunplugged.com, you can also call 01995 602795. A limited number of tickets will be available on the door.