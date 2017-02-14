Cheryl, Mike and Jay Fizz their way to Marine Hall

The Fylde is becoming a second home of sorts to the former members of Bucks Fizz.

Following last year’s concert, they are pencilled in to play Blofest next month and Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston will return once again, to play Fleetwood Marine Hall on Saturday, October 21.

They will once again be joined by guest fourth member Bobby McVay and masquerade until the moniker ‘Formerly of Bucks Fizz’ due to a legal issue.

The band shot to fame in 1981, winning Eurovision with their skirt-ripping performance of Making Your Mind Up. It’s a spot they still do on their tour.

Cheryl Baker said: “I am enjoying working with Mike and Jay better than I ever did before.

“We have such a laugh and get such a terrific response from our audience, especially when we rip the skirts off. “I never dreamt I would still be singing Making Your Mind Up in my sixties, but now I’m here I’m so glad that I do!”

Tickets are priced from £18.50. To book call 01253 887693 or visit www.marinehall.co.uk.