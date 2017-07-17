Debut for Intercity Blues Band

There’s a new act heading to Deadun’s at Fleetwood’s Royal Oak this week.

Liverpool-based Intercity Blues Band are the first debutants at the club this year.

Intercity describe their music as ‘rockin’ blues and boogie’ and Friday’s audience can look forward to two sets of footstomping R‘nB which will include numbers by Albert King, Howlin’ Wolf, Slim Harpo, Elmore James and The Doors. Intercity also perform a few original songs penned by frontman Archie Moore. They have recorded several CDs over the years and have performed at many festivals, most recently at Colne last year.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Intercity are a band of accomplished musicians with a wealth of experience.

“It’s their first time in Fleetwood and I’m sure Friday’s audience will be richly entertained.”

The band was established in 1981 by the late Mike Swallow when he was serving in the Army in Germany. He led the band until his death in 2007 when they disbanded. Intercity reformed in 2007 thanks to the efforts of original band member Archie Moore.

Admission to Friday’s gig is free, from around 9.30pm.