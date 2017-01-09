Dunnery calls all heroes to Lowther

Prog rock legend Francis Dunnery will be performing at the Lowther Pavilion, on Tuesday, January 24.

Following on from his work as a solo multi-media artist, Francis will be joined by his friends Dorie Jackson and Pete Jones, for a one-off special acoustic performance of his double album The Gully Flats Boys.

A spokesman said: “The evening promises to be a unique, intimate night with stories, a little irreverent humour and some achingly beautiful music; don’t miss this chance to experience Francis Dunnery, in all his glory.”

Francis first took to the stage in the 80s with rock band It Bites, known for their 1986 single Calling All The Heroes.

Since then he has toured as a solo artist for almost 30 years, releasing 12 albums.

He has also worked as a writer, producer and guest of world famous artists such as Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, R&B superstar Lauren Hill, and Hootie and the Blowfish.

He also played in The Syn between 2008 and mid-2009.

• Tickets cost £17.50 from lowtherpavilion.ticketsolve.com.