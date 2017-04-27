Eagles tribute swoops into Viva Blackpool

The award-winning Eagles experience band Talon bring their 20th Anniversary Tour to Viva Blackpool this Saturday.

The extraordinary seven-piece band are hailed as a world class tribute to the Eagles and the gig will feature classics including Hotel California, Take It Easy and One Of These Nights and more.

Sam Bailey, former X Factor singer

Talon, which started out as a tribute band, have developed a reputation for being at the very top of their game and built their own dedicated fan base since forming back in 1997.

Leye D Johns, creative director at Viva Blackpool, said: “We’re delighted to have Talon joining us at Viva as part of their 20th Anniversary Tour.

“The band are stunningly talented and calling them a tribute really doesn’t do them justice - they have to be heard to be believed.

“If you’re a fan of the Eagles and you’ve not experienced Talon before get booking your tickets now so you don’t miss out.”

In summer 2016 the band were nominated in a whopping seven categories in the Agents Association of Great Britain Award and scooped the Lifetime Achievement and Best Band awards, securing their status at the top of the business.

Their 20th Anniversary Tour sees them perform everywhere from Birmingham Town Hall right through to Cadogan Hall in London’s West End and now they come to Viva Blackpool for one night only.

The band join an already packed line-up of live music and entertainment coming to Viva Blackpool this year including Bucks Fizz, Sam Bailey (pictured), Gareth Gates and, in early 2018, Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers.

Talon come to Viva Blackpool on Saturday. Tickets cost from £23.50 by calling the box office on 01253 297297.