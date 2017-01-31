Elvis Years will be always on your mind

A production charting the highs and lows of the King of Rock n Roll, will leave the Grand Theatre ‘all shook up’ on Sunday.

The Elvis Years follows Presley’s amazing journey from poor truck-driving teenager from Tupelo, Mississippi through the army, Hollywood and finally the legendary Las Vegas concert.

Directed by top record producer David Mackay, the two-hour production features Mario Kombou in the lead role - a performer who is officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises and Elvis’ cousin Donna Presley.

A spokesman said: “This feel good show will instantly transport you back to the golden years of Rock n Roll, as you witness Elvis audition for the very first time at Sun Studios, then become part of the TV audience for the ‘68 Comeback Special, and finally dance in the aisles at a Las Vegas concert as Mario recreates with incredible accuracy the charisma, stage presence and humour of the man himself - you may even get your hands on a scarf!”

Tickets are priced at £22.50. To book, visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call the box office on 01253 743339.