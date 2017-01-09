Fizz legends are ready to Blo the roof off bar

This year’s ‘Blo Fest’ at the Merrie England showbar is to be headlined by Mike, Jay and Cheryl, formerly of Bucks Fizz.

The mini festival, on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, is presented by local comic Joey Blower, and also features The Real Thing and leading Robbie Williams tribute act Tony Lewis.

The three original members of Bucks Fizz got back together in 2007, but only as a trio as other original member Bobby G didn’t want to be involved.

Bobby now tours as ‘Bucks Fizz’, whilst Cheryl, Jay and Mike – despite there being three originals – can’t call themselves Bucks Fizz.

“It’s a funny situation really,” says Cheryl.

“The law can be really funny. It’s actually Bobby’s wife that owns the name. The funny thing about it is if they ever broke up, she would be able to go out as Bucks Fizz and he couldn’t.”

Having started performing again, there was just one thing missing.

“Even though we were sounding like Bucks Fizz, it didn’t quite sound right to us without a fourth member, so in 2014 Mike rang an old friend of his – Bobby McVay – to join the band for a tour, and he stayed.

“It feels like a proper line-up now,” Cheryl says. “It looks and sounds like it should.”

Mike, Jay and Cheryl will be returning to the Fylde after headlining Fleetwood Marine Hall, back in October.

Joining them on the line-up is The Real Thing, who are actually pretty close to the ‘real thing’, despite forming almost 50 years ago.

Originally a four-piece, they are now a three-piece with two of the original lineup in Chris Amoo and Dave Smith.

The third member, Eddie Amoo also joined the group before their most successful single – You to Me Are Everything.

The Real Thing enjoyed incredible success in the 1970s and by number of sales, they were the most successful black rock/soul act in England during that decade.

Their aforementioned No.1 single also charted in USA and spawned a huge number of cover versions from the likes of Sonia and Sean Maguire.

• Early bird tickets for the weekend are priced at £20. To book, call 01253 621452.