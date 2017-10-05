Get your teeth into Steve’s tribute to Meatloaf show

Steve Steinman’s The Meatloaf Story heads to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Saturday.

Steve Steinman, the creative force behind the hugely successful Vampires Rock, returns with this epic musical concert delivering the best of the best from Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell album.

Discarding the pretence of wigs and make up for this show, Steve lets his voice and the performance do the talking.

The show features video scenes, an incredible stage set, a superb band and Steve’s unique sense of humour and stage presence. The show will include all the greatest Meat Loaf hits –Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Took the Words Right Out of my Mouth and, of course, Bat Out of Hell.

THE MEATLOAF STORY

The Grand

Saturday

Tickets from £28