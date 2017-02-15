Lulu announces biggest ever UK tour

Legendary singer Lulu has announced her biggest ever UK tour.

The ‘All About The Music Tour’ will see the Grammy-nominated singer play 39-dates across the UK, including Preston Guild Hall on Thursday, October 26.

The Scottish songstress will perform all her biggest hits from a career spanning over 50-years, including songs such as ‘Shout’, ‘To Sir With Love’, ‘Relight My Fire’ and ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, among many others.

After a 10-year period of relative inactively on the live scene, the release of Lulu’s self-penned ‘Making Life Rhyme’ album in 2015 sparked the most prolific touring period of her entire career, leading to sell-out tours in both 2015 and 2016.

Lulu said: “I absolutely love playing live and can’t wait to be out on the road again in autumn this year. My life has always been all about the music, so come and join me again or for the first time and let’s have a great night of music.”

A ticket pre-sale will start at 10am, this morning at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/presale/vjk6hw.

I absolutely love playing live and can’t wait to be out on the road again in autumn this year

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, available from www.luluofficial.com.