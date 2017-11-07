Mersey blues band on track for return to Fleetwood’s monthly club

Live music continues at The Royal Oak on Friday when Fleetwood RnB club welcomes Liverpool’s Intercity Blues Band.

More entertainment news



The band made their Fleetwood debut at Deaduns in July.

Intercity Blues Band comprise Tim ‘Redeye’ Reddy on drums, Alan ‘Lefty’ Marshall on bass and backing vocals, ‘Mississippi’ Will Withers on lead and slide guitar, and ‘Lightning’ Archie Moore on harmonica and lead vocals.

The band were founded in 1981 by the late Mike Swallow when he was serving in the army in Germany.

He led the band until his death in 2007 when they disbanded.

Intercity reformed later in 2007 thanks to the efforts of original band member Archie Moore.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Taking their name from the British Rail advert in the days before privatisation, Intercity describe their music as ‘rockin’ blues and boogie’.

“Friday’s audience can look forward to two sets of footstomping RnB.

“Their sets will include numbers by Albert King, Howlin’ Wolf, Slim Harpo, Elmore James and The Doors.

“They’re a band of accomplished musicians with a wealth of experience.

“Their debut in July was an excellent night and I’m sure Friday’s audience will be richly entertained.”

Admission to Friday’s gig is free.

The music starts around 9.30pm.