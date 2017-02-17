Michael Jackson’s legacy continues at Lowther

A Michael Jackson tribute act who is no stranger to the Blackpool entertainment scene performs at Lowther Pavilion tonight.

Craig Harrison has appeared as the King of Pop at both Trevor Chance’s Legends show and the rival production Kings and Queen of Rock Pop ’n’ Roll.

Such is Craig’s talent that the move between productions last year sparked a legal dispute that went all the way to the High Court.

Eventually, Craig won the ruling allowing him to continue working in Blackpool.

He said at the time: “I’m so happy now, I can get on with what I’ve always wanted to do, which is work, and perform to the best of my ability.”

Craig’s tribute show ‘The Legacy Concert’ will feature all of MJ’s biggest hits, including Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal and Jackson 5 songs, with Craig providing the live vocals.

A spokesman said: “In this show, Craig brings to life the greatest entertainer of all time, backed by his incredible live band and dancers.

“This is the only Michael Jackson Tribute Production which truly captures the electrifying energy of Michael’s live performances which amazed the world for three decades.”

Tickets are priced at £16.50 for adults and £15.50 for concessions. To book, visit lowtherpavilion.ticketsolve.com or call 01253 794221.