Britpop veterans Starsailor have announced a Christmas gig in Preston.

The group, which met at Wigan and Leigh College and includes Chorley singer-songwriter James Walsh, will be playing at the Guild Hall on December 20.

Billed as a 'butter pies and lullabies end of year party', the gig will be in the LiVe venue in the Guild Hall.

Tickets are now on sale.