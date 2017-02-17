Sugarhill Gang and Furious Five unite for gig

Members of two legendary hip hop groups will join forces for a special show at Preston Guild Hall.

Melle Mel and Scorpio from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five will combine forces with the Sugarhill Gang’s Hen Dog, Master Gee and Wonder Mike, on Friday, June 9.

The Sugarhill Gang could be described as the forefathers of hip hop and even brought the term to the public eye with their 1979 smash hit Rapper’s Delight, a single that went on to sell more than 8 million copies worldwide.

After being signed to the Sugarhill label themselves, The Furious Five had amazing success, Originally breaking through with The Message and having further hits with White Lines, Step Off and Beat Street.

A spokesman said: “After years signed to the same label ‘SugarHill’, both acts are reunited for one of Hip Hop’s finest moments of the year.

“Any heavy lifting following the gigs is probably not advisable – we’re talking about pioneers of the phrase ‘Get your hands in the air’ here.”

Tickets go on sale today, at 10am. To book, call 01772 804444 or visit prestonguildhall.com.