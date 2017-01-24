Viva ready to rock as Osmond pays a visit

Merrill Osmond will be rocking Viva Blackpool as part of a six-date UK tour.

The 63-year-old first made a name for himself as the bassist of The Osmonds, often sharing lead vocals with his brother Donny.

He also co-wrote many of the band’s songs, along with older brother Alan.

When Donny began to focus on his own career in the late 1970s, Merrill shifted to country music, forming The Osmond Brothers and recording a number of hits on the country charts in the 1980.

He also had brief solo career, having a major hit with ‘You’re Here to Remember (I’m Here to Forget)’, with Jessica Boucher in 1987.

Despite his success with country music, he’s recently gone back to his rock roots, releasing an album titled ‘A Tribute to Classic Rock’ and embarking on his new tour ‘Memories with the Legendary Merrill Osmond’.

Merrill Osmond will play Viva on Monday, June 5.

Tickets are priced from £8 and are available from www.vivablackpool.com and 01253 297297.